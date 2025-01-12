Fan Pages Reveal Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Son Akaay Kohli's Face, Netizens Furious With Intrusion Of Privacy

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: The celebrity couple has always insisted on hiding the faces of their children Vamika and Akaay. Despite their attempts, fan pages of the actor-cricketer couple have sometimes leaked photos showing the faces of the children. The same happened recently, when a fan page revealed the face of their almost 2-year-old son Akaay Kohli.

Akaay Kohli's face revealed by fan pages

On January 11, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai from Vrindavan, where they visited Premanand Ji Maharaj. Upon arriving at Mumbai's private airport, the former Indian cricket team skipper posed for the paparazzi while his family members sat in the car. The couple went to the extent of shielding their children's faces with an umbrella.

A file photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Image: Instagram

However, some fan pages leaked the photo of Akaay Kohli. The paparazzi members ed the photo of the infant despite the parents' strict instructions not to. The photos went viral online and this did not sit well with social media users.

Netizens upset with paparazzi intrusion

Sharing the videos online several social media users objected to the paparazzi intrusion. They stressed that despite Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's consistent requests the fan pages have leaked the photos of their children. For the unversed, the same happened with the couple's elder daughter Vamika earlier.



In May 2024 Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent the paparazzi members goodies as a token of gratitude for maintaining their privacy. Varinder Chawla, a paparazzo, took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video offering a peek into the gift hamper. The hamper also has a note that reads, "Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! With love, Anushka and Virat”.