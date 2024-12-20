From 3rd Hand Car To Luxurious Lamborghini: Kartik Aaryan On Power Of Manifestation

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan graced Republic Media's Sangam event on December 20. During the session, he mouthed his iconic monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama (on public demand), his girlfriend and power of manifestation. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and went on to star in movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has now become a bankable star. The skill is the secret to his success, but there is another reason which is manifestation.

Kartik Aaryan opens up about the power of manifestation

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor started with a third-hand car and now is the owner of a series of luxurious cars. When the anchor asked Kartik Aaryan about his belief in manifestation, which helped him progress from owning a third-hand car to a Lamborghini, he replied, “I think I believe in manifestation because we work towards it.” Elaborating, he mouthed an iconic dialogue from Om Shanti Om “Agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho toh…" So that's the power of manifestation. Kartik added that this belief has worked for him and credited his acting career to it.

Kartik Aaryan grooves to Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Kartik had a successful 2024 with both his movies, Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, earning positive reviews from the audience. In his journey to the top what remained constant was his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue where he explains the various moods of women. Continuing the tradition, the audience urged the actor to mouth the iconic dialogue and he even adhered. Not just this, he also treated the audience by grooving at the viral title track Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.