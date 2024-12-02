Govinda, Krushna Abhishek's 6-Year-Old Feud Ends: Kashmera Shah Reacts, Says 'Love My Family'

Govinda who had accidentally shot himself, made his first on-screen appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Mama-bhanja Govinda and Krushna Abhishek reconciled on the show after their fall out have finally showcased that all is well between them. Now, Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah has reacted to it.

Kashmera Shah’s response to Govinda-Krushna Abhishek reuniting on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram account to share a video clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show which shows Krushna Abishek shaking a leg with Govinda on stage. Along with the video, she shared, the caption read, “Best birthday gift you gave me @krushna30 @netflix @netflix_in @kapilsharma @govinda_herono1. Biggest wish has been granted. No complains. Love you both and love my family @artisingh5 @dipakchauhan09”.

Fans took to the comment section to wish her and showers blessings on Kashmera. One user wrote, “And at the end, Family matters.” Another user wrote, “Heart that puts aside all happenings and chooses love”. “Many many happy returns of the day.. Happy Birthday to Multi talented woman @kashmera1 ..East and West @krushna30 Family is the BEST”, wrote the third user.

All About the feud between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda

The feud began in 2018, when Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja called out Kashmera Shah, the wife of Krushna Abhishek for her tweet about some people who dance for money." The star-wife alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to cut off ties with the two. Later, Krushna claimed that the tweet was for his sister Arti Singh. However, it didn't change anything resulting in a public fallout between the two families.

File photo of Govind and Krushna Abhishek | Source: Instagram