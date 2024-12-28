Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Claims She Taught Acting And Dance To Actor: When We Were Dating...

Govinda, hailed for his acting and dancing skills, used to rule the theatres in the 90s. However, in a recent interview, his wife Sunita Ahuja claimed that the credit goes to her as she taught him both acting and dance. “Aaj acting kitni achi karta hai, maine sikhaya hai. Dance kisne sikhaya, maine sikhaya. (Govinda acts superb. I have taught him. Who taught him dance? I did). When we were dating, we used to dance together a lot. My sister got married to his brother-in-law, and we would compete over who danced better. The winner would get ₹50. It was always me who won!"