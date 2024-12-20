'Happy Woman Is A Myth': Kartik Aaryan Recreates His Famous Monologue at Republic Sangam | WATCH

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, graced Republic Media's Sangam event on December 20. During the session, he mouthed his famous dialogue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama (on public demand) and even grooved to his viral title track Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kartik Aaryan grooves to Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Kartik had a successful 2024 with both his movies, Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, earning positive reviews from the audience. In his journey to the top what remained constant was his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue where he explains the various moods of women. Continuing the tradition, the audience urged the actor to mouth the iconic dialogue and he even adhered. Not just this, he also treated the audience by grooving at the viral title track Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan talks about breaking family norms, by choosing an acting career over being a doctor

When asked how he chose to be an actor in the family of doctors, Kartik Aaryan laughingly said, “Everyone is a doctor someone should be different." He added, “In my house everyone wanted me to be an engineer or a doctor but I always wanted to act and enter into the entertainment industry. I wanted to be a hero but at that time I didn't know much about this profession.” Kartik further shared what inspired him to take up acting, ”Baazigar was one the film jisse dekh k maine socha hero banne ka. Then I started thinking how to go to Mumbai, about the auditions and that’s how I found my way.”