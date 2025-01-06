Published 19:16 IST, January 6th 2025
Hrithik Roshan To Ditch Body Double, CGI For War 2? Actor Promises 'Real Thing' In New Year, Shares Photo
Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War 2. He will reportedly finish the filming by April 2025, before proceeding for the shoot of Krrish 4.
Hrithik Roshan is busy filming most anticipated film War 2, a part of YRF’s Spy Universe. The Fighter actor left his fans impressed after he shared a picture flexing his biceps. His picture of his toned physique at the age of 51 has now gone viral.
Hrithik Roshan latest post goes viral
Ahead of his 51st birthday approaching on January 10, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture on his Instagram handle featuring six pack abs and biceps setting fitness goals for everyone. As soon as the actor dropped the photo, fans flooded the comment section and gushed about his physique. One user wrote, “War 2 & Krissh 4”. Another user wrote, “The man the myth... inspiration”. “Dream Physique of Everyone”, wrote the third user.
Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming projects
Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War 2 which is is set to release on August 14, 2025. It also stars Kiara Advani. It is the sixth instalment of YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Hrithik who will reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal with NTR Jr. marking his Hindi debut, and Kiara Advani. The film serves as a sequel to War, a 2019 action thriller film, directed by Siddharth Anand.
Hrithik was last seen in the aerial action film Fighter by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone , and Anil Kapoor, while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Rishabh Sawhney play supporting roles. NTR Jr. was recently seen in the film Devara: Part 1.
Hrithik has Krrish 4 in the pipeline. According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers of War 2 are geared up for complete filming by April 2025. Reportedly, the April schedule will be entirely dedicated to the fights and stunts, after which it will be a war on the spy thriller”. A source revealed, “They will take the project on floors in summer 2025, with schedules in Mumbai and parts of Europe."
