Inside The Kapoor Family's Annual Christmas Brunch Ft. Ranbir-Alia, Navya And Agastya; Sisters Karisma, Kareena MIA

Christmas 2024: Fans eagerly look forward to the Kapoors annual X-mas celebration as they all arrive at Kunal Kapoor's house to enjoy the brunch. However, once again Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan gave the fam-jam a miss as the couple is busy holidaying in London with their sons Taimur and Jeh. This year, even Karisma didn't attend the get-together. Other than the Kapoor sisters, everyone else was seen at the party, especially Raha stole the limelight. She seemed quite chirpy and waved at the paps with a big smile. Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda were also snapped at the get-together.

Photos from the Kapoor family Christmas celebrations

On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor shared an inside photo from the celebration on her Instagram handle, captioning it, “Family Christmas celebration.” The image features Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya and others, all posing together for a happy family group photo. Alia is seen holding her daughter Raha in her arms.

Later, Navya also shared the photos from the get-together. In the first image, she is posing with her aunt Nitisha Nanda and cousin. The second photo is a similar family portrait.

Raha blows a flying kiss to the paparazzi

Earlier today, the couple arrived at the residence of Kunal Kapoor with their daughter and happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. She waved at the paps and shouted, "Hi". As the family prepared to leave, the paparazzi bid them farewell with cheerful goodbyes, and Raha melted hearts by waving back and even blowing flying kisses.

Last year’s Kapoor Christmas brunch was especially memorable, as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their daughter Raha’s face to the paparazzi for the first time, marking her public debut.