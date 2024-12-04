Isha Koppikar Reveals How She Felt About Not Reprising Her Role In Don 2

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar played an important role in Don. In a recent interview, the actress recalled her experience of working in the first part of Don. She also revealed how she was hurt for not being added the sequel of Don.

Isha Koppikar on Don 2: I feel Priyanka’s role was more powerful than mine

In an interview with Galatta India, Isha Koppikar revealed how she get to work in the first part of Don and thanked Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. She said, "Shabana ji and Javed saab called me after my performance in D, where I played Chunky Panday’s wife, where I am held by the gangsters and he is murdered in front of me and I am crying and howling to save my husband. And I get a call and my trophy for that was Don”.

Isha Koppikar and Priyanka Chopra in Don | Source: Instagram

On speaking about Priyanka Chopra’s role in Don, she said, “I feel Priyanka’s role was more powerful than mine. I would have given my left and right am for it. I am a black belt in Taekwondo. I have been learning Taekwondo for 25 years now so I know I am fantastic at action and I can give any heroine a run for their money as far as action is concerned, even if they are half my age. I know I am good at it but what’s done is done”.

Isha Koppikar admitted that she did feel hurt when she was not retained for the film and said, “It’s okay, you win some, you lose some”.

When Isha Koppikar revealed she did not the know the reason for not being part of Don 2

In an interaction to entertainment portal, When Isha Koppikar was asked why she was not part of Don 2, the actress replied said that she doesn’t know the reason behind it. The diva was expecting to be a part of Don 2, however, she doesn’t know what happened.

File photo of Isha Koppikar | Source: IMDb