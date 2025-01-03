Search icon
Published 22:05 IST, January 3rd 2025

Jaya Bachchan Loses Her Cool Again, But This Time It's Not The Paps | WATCH

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have returned to Mumbai after ringing in New Year 2025 in an undisclosed location. The veteran couple was snapped at airport.

Jaya Bachchan snapped at airport in angry mood. | Image: Varinder Chawla

Jaya Bachchan seemingly has one mood whenever she is snapped in public, which is anger. Her recent airport appearance proves our statement. On Friday, January 3, Mrs Bachchan was snapped at Kalina airport, with Amitabh Bachchan and other B-town celebs, when she was seen lashing out at someone while checking out. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

Not paps, Jaya Bachchan lashes out at her team member

Jaya Bachchan is often snapped lashing out at paps for ing her without her consent. However, on Friday, something different happened. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Jaya Bachchan can be seen exiting the airport, when she stops by the stairs and seemed quite annoyed over something as she was snapped lashing at one of her staff members. She was seen pointing a finger and walking down the stairs before entering her car.

A few days ago, the Bachchan family had travelled to Varanasi to attend the wedding of Rikin, the son of Rajesh Yadav, the managing director, who has been associated with them for over three decades. Several photos from the event went viral on social media showing Mrs Bachchan smiling in the photos.

When Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, and Amitabh Bachchan quash the family feud

In December 2024, the Bachchan family was snapped together at the annual function of Aaradhya Bachchan. Their public appearance came amid Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours. In the viral videos, Aishwarya was seen helping Big B walk through the entrance. In one of the videos, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen walking hand-in-hand at school.

The Bachchan family's presence at the prestigious event has effectively put an end to the speculation of an ongoing rift.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:05 IST, January 3rd 2025

