Published 14:49 IST, December 10th 2024
Kareena Calls Box Office A 'Trap', Says 'Laal Singh Chaddha Has Done More For Me Than Singham Again'
Kareena Kapoor featured as the main lead in both Laal Singh Chaddha and Singham Again. The actioner was a hit at the box office while Aamir Khan's film flopped.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Kareena Kapoor is one of the leading actresses of the film industry who has seen her fair share of ups and downs at the box office. The actress' last release Singham Again amassed a total of nearly ₹250 crore. However, in a new interview, she shared that an actor's ‘longevity’ does not depend on the box office success of their film. Citing her own example, she added how Laal Singh Chaddha failed to deliver in terms of business but remains more special for her than Singham Again.
Kareena Kapoor talks about Laal Singh Chaddha debacle, box office success
In a round table interview with The Hollywood Reporter Kareena Kapoor opined on the importance of box office success. Speaking on the relevance of the actor, she shared that she finds box office confinement a ‘trap'. The 44-year-old actress added that a box office-centric approach only limits one's options.
At the same length, she gave the example of Laal Singh Chaddha. Despite the underperformance of the film, Kareena called her “most proudest” work which was done with “beauty and honesty”. She recalled meeting Aamir Khan after the film failed and him asking her “Picture nahi chali humari na, tu baat toh karegi na mujhse?" (Our movie didn’t work. You will still talk to me, right?)." Kareena stressed that as actors she is only obliged to do her job without thinking of box office consequence. She remarked, “I feel what Rupa has done more for me than what a Singham (Again) can do."
Kareena Kapoor shares she wanted Aamir Khan to replace her in Laal Singh Chaddha
In the same conversation Kareena Kapoor recalled the coronavirus pandemic affecting Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. At the same time, the actress received the news of her second pregnancy. She remembered, “We had Covid (while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha), and then I got pregnant in Covid. And I was like, ‘Oh my god! We’re in the middle of this movie and I have to call up Aamir and tell him that it's Covid. We're 50-60% into the movie and I'm pregnant.'"
Recalling Aamir's reaction Kareena added, “I just called him and told him, ‘I don’t know, if you want to replace me, if you can, but this is it. I'm a mother and I want to have my second child. So should I be saying sorry, I don't even know.' I was literally mumbling like I am right now. And he just said, ‘I’m so happy for you. We're going to do this, and we're going to do this together. I'm going to wait for you, and whatever it takes, I'm going to make this happen.' There are people in the industry who value you for just going on with your life and standing by your decision. I was so happy he did it and we made this movie. Everyone loved it, or didn't love it, but that's just the way life is."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:14 IST, December 10th 2024