Kareena Kapoor Gets PM Modi's Autograph For Taimur, Jeh, Drops Pics From Kapoor Family Meet

Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary will be celebrated on December 14. In preparation for this milestone, the full-pack Kapoor family travelled to the capital on December 11 to personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the event. Bollywood’s Bebo later shared on Instagram a glimpse of their meeting, highlighting the Prime Minister’s kind gesture towards little Pataudi Jeh and Taimur. Photos going viral.

PM Modi gave special autographs to Kareena Kapoor’s boys Jeh and Taimur

On December 10, The Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They reportedly invited him to a film festival honouring the legacy of the late Raj Kapoor, a pioneer of Indian cinema. Kareena shared photos from the meeting on Instagram. In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and other Kapoor family members are seen posing with the Prime Minister. Another photo captured, a heartwarming moment featuring PM Modi signing an autograph for Kareena’s sons, Taimur and Jeh, writing “Tim and Jeh” along with his signature.

Other pictures captured their candid moments with the Prime Minister. Kareena expressed her gratitude in the post, writing, “We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us.

As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come.

We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’. Dec 13-15, 2024 | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas.”

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor twin in red for PM Modi meeting

Earlier, several photos and videos of the Kapoor family recently went viral. The family was spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai, where many of its iconic members were gathered. Among them were Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, as well as Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra, and Aadar’s father, Manoj Jain, also joined the trip.