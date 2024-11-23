Kartik 'Sidelined' Like Sushant? Netizens Question As Sara, Ananya, Kiara Skip B'day Wish For Him

Kartik Aaryan is fresh off the success of his recent hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has collected over ₹366 crore at the worldwide box office despite releasing alongside the multi-starrer Singham Again on Diwali . Kartik's success is being celebrated as an outsider's victory as he was up against Bollywood biggies like Ajay Devgn , Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and many more, who led the Singham threequel.

While the Satyaprem Ki Katha star rang in his 34th birthday in Goa , many on social media noticed how he was not wished by his co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani on his special day even as it coincided with the blockbuster success of his movie.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 34th birthday in Goa | Image: X

Kartik compared to Sushant Singh Rajput

On social media, many pointed out how despite the tremendous success of his films at the box office, Kartik was, in a way, being sidelined in Bollywood as the industry largely snubbed him on his birthday, some being his co-stars in recent years. Many drew comparisons with how Sushant was treated while he was still alive. The MS Dhoni star passed away in Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. After his unfortunate demise, a narrative emerged around how "outsiders" were treated in Bollywood despite their success.

Kartik Aaryan in a still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | Image: X

However, some like Kriti Sanon, Sreeleela, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet and Shilpa Shetty celebrated Kartik's box office success and his birthday by sharing wishes on social media.

Kartik rings in low-key birthday in Goa

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), rang in his 34th birthday with his friends in the beach city. Kartik took to Instagram, where he dropped a string of pictures of himself enjoying the sun, sand and sea. The actor standing on the beach looking at the sun dressed in a pink shirt paired with white pants.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday in Goa | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram