'Lekin Rahengi Nishaniya...': Rima Jain Explains Raj Kapoor's Legacy To PM Modi With Shree 420 Song

The Kapoor family, including Ranbir-Alia Bhatt, Kareena, Karisma, Saif Ali Kha, Neetu and Rima Jain, travelled to Delhi to invite PM Narendra Modi for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary. The family was excited to meet the Prime Minister and even flooded the social media with their photos from the meeting. Now, a video of the meeting has been released that offers a glimpse of the exchange between PM Modi and the Kapoor family.

Rima Jain remembers her father Raj Kapoor and quotes his dialogue

During the conversation, Rima Jain, the younger daughter of Raj Kapoor, thanked PM Modi for taking time out from his busy schedule and inviting them to his office. She quoted a line from the song of Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua from Raj Kapoor and Nargis' movie Shree 420 to sum up her emotion. "Itne kimtoi waqt mai apne yahan sabko amantrit kia... Raj Kapoor kai 100th birthday kai afsar pai. Hum apka shukriyada karte hain. Aur papa kai picture kai gaane ki do line yaad agyi hai, "Main naa rahungi tum naa rahoge lekin rahegi nichaniya," Rima Jain said.

PM Modi asks the Kapoor family to make a film about Raj Kapoor's impact

In the same conversation, PM Modi requested the Kapoor family to make a movie on Raj Kapoor's impact on the people of Central Asia for the new generation. He said, “Ek kaam ho sakta hai kya? Khas kar ki Central Asia… koi aisi film bane jo wahan ke logo ke dil main, dimaag par, Raj sahab… aaj itne dino ke baad bhi unka poora control hai, main batata hoon (Can something be done? There should be a film that depicts Raj Kapoor’s impact on the hearts and minds of people in Central Asia. Even after all this time, he still has control over them, I’m telling you).”

PM Modi added that he thinks Central Asia has a lot of power and we should revive Raj Kapoor's legacy to teach the younger generation.

(A poster of Shree 420 | Image: IMdb)