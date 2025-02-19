Updated 19:31 IST, February 19th 2025
Lootera Re-release: Sonakshi Sinha And Ranveer Singh's Iconic Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date
Lootera starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles is set to re-release in theatres soon. The romantic-drama is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Lootera is a classic historical love story helmed by one of the critically acclaimed directors, Vikramaditya Motwane. Sonakshi Sinha plays Ranveer Singh's love interest in the drama flick. The movie buffs can now relive this cinematic experience as the film is all set to re-release.
When will Lootera re-release in theatres?
PVR Cinemas took to their Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film featuring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. Along with the poster, the caption read, “It’s time everyone! Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen, starting March 7. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on March 7!”.
Excited fans thronged the comment section and one user wrote, “Something worth watching for the 100th time!!”. Another user wrote, “I manifested it so hardly really I m super excited literally just 1 week ago I was saying to my friend that I wish I could watch lootera on big screen”. “Thank you so much for re releasing…I have watched on the second day when it released in 2013 and also it's my personal favourite”, wrote the third user. Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha showcased striking chemistry in the love story flick. Both Ranveer and Sonakshi aced their parts with finesse and received frenzied reviews from all corners for their celestial act.
Box office performance of Lootera
When Lootera was released in 2013, as per report of Sacnilk, the film’s net collection in India was ₹29 crore, while worldwide collection was ₹46.30 crore. The budget of the movie was ₹30 crore.
Lootera is a classic love story inspired by O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. Though the classic love story has a tragic end, Lootera has received enough critical acclaim. The film released in theatres on July 5, 2013. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, Shirin Guha and Adil Hussain among others.
