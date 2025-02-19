Lootera Re-release: Sonakshi Sinha And Ranveer Singh's Iconic Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Lootera is a classic historical love story helmed by one of the critically acclaimed directors, Vikramaditya Motwane. Sonakshi Sinha plays Ranveer Singh's love interest in the drama flick. The movie buffs can now relive this cinematic experience as the film is all set to re-release.

When will Lootera re-release in theatres?

PVR Cinemas took to their Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film featuring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. Along with the poster, the caption read, “It’s time everyone! Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen, starting March 7. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on March 7!”.

Excited fans thronged the comment section and one user wrote, “Something worth watching for the 100th time!!”. Another user wrote, “I manifested it so hardly really I m super excited literally just 1 week ago I was saying to my friend that I wish I could watch lootera on big screen”. “Thank you so much for re releasing…I have watched on the second day when it released in 2013 and also it's my personal favourite”, wrote the third user. Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha showcased striking chemistry in the love story flick. Both Ranveer and Sonakshi aced their parts with finesse and received frenzied reviews from all corners for their celestial act.

Box office performance of Lootera

When Lootera was released in 2013, as per report of Sacnilk, the film’s net collection in India was ₹29 crore, while worldwide collection was ₹46.30 crore. The budget of the movie was ₹30 crore.

Scene from Looters featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh | Source: Instagram