Maha Kumbh 2025: Nimrat Kaur Takes Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj, Says 'Coming From Sikh Family This Experience...'

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is one of the world’s largest gatherings held at India’s sacred rivers, particularly in Prayagraj as the city has not but three sacred rivers-the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati. Before the festival concludes on February 26, devotees including celebrities are flocking to take a holy dip in Sangam. Actress Nimrat Kaur is the latest to celeb to visit the city and shared several pictures, videos on social media.

Nimrat Kaur on her experience of visiting Maha Kumbh: Deeply grateful

Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures and videos. Along with the post, the caption read, “Words fail me to describe this experience…as I assimilate what I have been so blessed to participate in. Having grown up in a Sikh family, the significance of the Kumbh Mela snan is a fairly new concept. The unparalleled historic event of the Mahakumbh actually made me deep dive into the mythology and history of this mesmerising festival. One that this year celebrated the coming together of an ocean of humanity, the largest ever our mortal eyes will witness. I am in immeasurable awe of the sheer faith and devotion that has fuelled people of all ages and backgrounds to take momentous journeys and efforts just to set foot here. Deeply grateful for all the tireless efforts being put in by the police and local administrations to manage this mammoth event. Running on probably 2-3 hours of sleep for a long time now and constantly dealing with the ever changing dynamics and demands with epic proportions, it takes super human capacities to make anything happen at this point. My salutations especially the brilliant Ganga Task Force for their relentless efforts in making my experience thoroughly flawless and doing it all with smiles on their faces.”

The caption further stated, “Went in with equal amounts of nervousness, excitement, anticipation and curiosity. Have come back with a renewed sense of awe, inspiration and pride for our unparalleled culture, history and that which binds us all in this mortal journey, faith.”

Nmrat Kaur in Maha Kumbh | Source: Instagram

Shaan and Juhi Chawla offer prayers at Sangam

A day earlier Shaan was seen taking a holy dip in Sangam and offering prayers while his wife Radhika looked over. The video was shared by ANI and wrote in the caption, "Singer Shaan took a holy dip at the #MahaKumbhMela2025 in Prayagraj and offered prayers”.

On the same day, Juhi Chawla too took a holy dip and paid her gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Police and others for grand arrangements at Maha Kumbh.