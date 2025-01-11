Manisha Koirala Opens Up About 'Double Standards' In Bollywood, Says 'I Started Rebelling Against...'

Manisha Koirala is one of the celebrated actresses of Indian cinema, who never fails to wow her audience. She has given the industry many memorable roles, including her last release Heeramandi. In a recent interview, she addressed the 'double standards' in the male-dominated industry and said that the male actors had the final say. The actress also opened up about how she paved her way by rebelling against the norms in the industry.

Manisha Koirala says 'I hated the double standards'

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Koirala opened up about the challenges she faced in the 'male-dominated' industry. She says, “It was very difficult. I hated the double standards, and I wanted to rebel. My rebellion streak came because of that. I was just not happy with that.”

The veteran actress recalled how she initiated change by hiring a female makeup artist during the shoot of Mann. “It was me who changed that when I got a female makeup artist in the film Mann. There used to be this union where the male only used to be the makeup artist. And the hairdresser has to be female. In the ad films, it wasn't the case. I met a lady who could do makeup very well. So I called. I said, ‘why shouldn't she?’” she added.

(A file photo of Manisha Koirala | Image: Instagram)

Manisha Koirala opens up about the double standards in the film industry

The actress shared that change is possible when someone takes the first step. However, she highlighted how heroes would call the shot and the pay gap. She further mentioned how smoking and drinking were considered "hero stuff" whereas when a woman does the same thing it would be criticised back then. “I started doing many things which were not really great. Those days, smoking and drinking was only hero stuff. If they did, nobody would blink an eye. But if a woman did, they will call out her names and all," she added.

(A file photo of Manisha Koirala | Image: Instagram)