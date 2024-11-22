Neelam Kothari Clarifies She Was Never Dating Govinda After Actor Said He Wanted To Marry Her

Govinda and Neelam Kothari’s chemistry in their films was unmatched and fans loved seeing them together during that time. The duo who made their debut together in 1986 had great bong be it on-screen or off-screen. Recently, the actress addressed the link up rumours with Govinda, even though the actor had openly admitted he liked the actress.

Neelam Kothari on relationship rumours with Govinda

In a conversation with Hauterfly, Neelam mentioned how the rumours built on day by day and no one was there to clarify. She said that during those initial days, they were scared of press and it was all because of the power of paper and pen. Neelam also said, “If you did more than 2-3 films, it was just understood that… (you were dating)."

For the unversed, Neelam Kothari and Govinda have worked together in more than 10 films including Love 86, Ilzaam, Khudgarz, Sindoor, Ghar Mein Ram Gail Mein Shyam and Hatya among other.

When Govinda was ready to tie the knot with Neelam Kothari

In an interview with Stardust in 1990, Govinda had revealed that he had broken off his engagement with Sunita just because he wanted to get married to Neelam and he also mentioned other reasons as well. Govind said, “We became friends. And we had so many films together. We met so often, and the more I got to know her, the more I liked her”.

