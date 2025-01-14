Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:24 IST, January 14th 2025

Netizens Call Varun Dhawan 'Creepy' For Kissing Nargis Fakri Despite Director Yelling 'Cut' In Main Tera Hero BTS Video

Baby John star Varun Dhawan is facing the outrage of netizens after an old video of him kissing Nargis Fakhri on the sets of Main Tera Hero went viral online.

Varun Dhawan Slammed For Kissing Nargis Fakhri | Image: X

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is under fire from netizens after an old video of him kissing Nargis Fakhri on the sets of Main Tera Hero resurfaced online. In the clip, Varun continues kissing Nargis despite the director repeatedly shouting "Cut!", which many viewers have criticised as inappropriate.

Varun didn't want to let her go even after the director said cut so many times
byu/Dazzling_Complex5897 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The video appears to be from the song Galat Baat Hai in the 2014 film Main Tera Hero, directed by Varun's father, renowned filmmaker David Dhawan. The footage shows Varun climbing on top of Nargis and kissing her during a sequence. Despite the director’s calls to stop, the actor keeps kissing her before eventually laughing and stopping.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:24 IST, January 14th 2025

Recommended

Maha Kumbh: First 'Amrit Snan' Today as Millions Gather in Prayagraj
India News
Rachin Ravindra Predicts CT 25 Finalists And it is Not India or Pakistan
SportFit
China Considers Selling TikTok US Operations to Musk Amid Potential Ban
World News
Planning to Visit Mahakumbh, Prayagraj? Details You Shouldn't Miss
Info
'If Kohli Does Decide to Retire...' - Ex-AUS Captain's Advice to Virat
SportFit
Most Secular Constitution: Bhagwat Recalls Meet With Pranab Mukherjee
India News
Kohli Gets BIZARRE Ratings From Gilchrist, Vaughan After Poor BGT
SportFit
Leaving Trump With 'Strong Hand to Play' in World Conflicts, Says Biden
World News
Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-450 TUESDAY Check Winners
Info
Police Files FIR Against AAP Over AI-Generated Videos Of PM Modi, Shah
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: