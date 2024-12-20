Published 14:11 IST, December 20th 2024
Not Ranbir, Vicky Or Hrithik, Choreographer Bosco Martis Likes To Work With THIS Bollywood Star
Ace Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis graced the Republic cultural conclave and spoke about his experience of working with film industry A-listers.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Bosco Martis graced the Republic Media's Sangam summit on December 20. The ace Bollywood choreographer spoke about his viral hook steps, his experience of working with industry A-listers, nepotism and his journey so far. He also flaunted his moves and took the stage to teach the steps to the audience present in the studio.
Which Bollywood actor does Bosco Martis like to work with the most?
Speaking at Republic conclave Bosco Martis spoke about working with A-listers. From yesteryear stars to the next-gen actors, the choreographer has collaborated with almost all celebrities in the Hindi film industry. Most recently, he gained critical and commercial acclaim for his hook steps on the songs Tauba Tauba and Chuttamalle.
When asked about who his favourite collaborator is, from a long list of actors ranging from Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor , the choreographer picked veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan . Elaborating further he added, “The energy that Amitabh Bachchan has is infectious.” He recalled an anecdote of working with the superstar on the song Party Toh Banti Hai from Bhoothnath 2 and remembered how he would willingly stress on rehearsing despite the scorching heat and uncomfortable costumes. He added, “ he was perfecting his steps. Like a child, he was making sure that he got the attention and that he was doing right. His love of the art is fantastic and I love to work with him.”
Republic Bharat Sangam is sponsored by Canara Bank and Co-presented by Maruti Suzuki and Powered by Reliance Digital, Ravin Group, Incredible India and Co-powered by Lux Inferno and Nayra Energy. Parul University is the Knowledge Partner, and U.P. Government is the State Partner. Additional partners include Radico, Rungta Steel, Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Manyavar Mohey, and Radio City.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:35 IST, December 20th 2024