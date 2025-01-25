Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor's Video From Kerala Set Gets Leaked | WATCH

In December last year, Maddock Films announced that Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are teaming up for a romantic comedy titled Param Sundari. The film is about the love story of a North Indian man and a South Indian woman. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sidharth Malhotra return to a rom-com after a long break, paired with Dhadak actress for the first time. The duo began filming months back, however, now, a scene from the movie has been leaked and videos of the same have made their way on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's shooting video from Kerala gets leaked

A Reddit user shared a video of two actors filming at Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala. The clip shows Param (Sidharth Malhotra) and Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor) in a scene where they sit and chat before Janhvi gets up and walks away.

The video reveals little about the scene itself but showcases the actors' outfits and the stunning location. Janhvi is dressed in a blue ethnic skirt paired with a red top, while Sidharth wears orange trousers and a black T-shirt.

Param Sundari to hit in the theatres on July 25

When Param Sundari was announced, the makers shared several posters along with the caption: "North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, arriving in cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the charming Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the lively Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari."

File photo of Param Sundari poster | Image: X