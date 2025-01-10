Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Preity Zinta and More Bollywood Celebs Who Own Million Dollar Homes In LA, Other US Cities

The raging wildfires in Los Angeles have burned down several Hollywood stars' houses, including Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal and Cary Elwes. The ghastly fires have consumed over 4000 structures and forced over 130,000 people to flee their homes to save themselves. Amid all this, several Bollywood celebs also own luxury houses in and around Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick co-own a $20 million (₹144 crore) mansion in Los Angeles, which the singer had bought before their wedding in 2018. Their 4,100-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a private pool with expansive hill views. On Thursday, PeeCee shared a video on her Instagram handle that shows the hills on fire at a short distance from her mansion. She assured the fans that they were safe.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity owns a mansion in Los Angeles, where she resides with her husband Gene Goodenough. The actress often shares glimpses of her luxurious house on Instagram, which has a huge lawn with a pool. She has also offered a glimpse of her TV room which seems quite spacious. The actress reportedly paid around ₹17 crore rupees for this house.

John Abraham

The actor owns a mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, which is situated in an ultra-posh neighbourhood of celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo . The actor is yet to react if his house is safe from the fair or not. Bel Air is one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in Los Angeles because it houses many Hollywood celebrities.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor bought a a 3BHK apartment for his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Orange County, California. Earlier, in an interview, Harsh confirmed the same and said, “I was in college in Orange County, Southern California, for four years and lived in Newport Beach with a school friend, Dharam, for a year. My backyard was the beach. I’d go for morning jogs and we’d hang out on the porch all day.”

Anupam Kher

Not in Los Angeles, but Anupam Kher owns a luxurious house in New York City and often shares photos from his house. The veteran actor also hosted Abhishek Bachchan once.