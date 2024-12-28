Published 09:48 IST, December 28th 2024
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Registers Lowest Single Day Biz Since Release
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer has been smashing records ever since its release and has not slowed down despite controversies.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer has been smashing records at the ticketing counter ever since its release on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. After the 23rd day of release, the actioner has minted ₹1128.85 Crore.
Pushpa 2 registers the lowest single-day business since release
Pushpa 2 has made several records ever since its release. The action flick has registered a stellar run in the Hindi version. The Allu Arjun starrer has shown signs of slowing down for the first time since it hit the big screen. For the unversed, the film is in its fourth week of theatrical run.
On day 23 of release (fourth Friday) Pushpa 2 minted ₹ 8.75 crore lowest since release. The Hindi version of the film raked ₹6.5 crore while the Telugu version minted ₹1.91 crore. The film has amassed a total of a staggering ₹1128.85 crore.
Pushpa 2 marred by controversies
While Pushpa 2 has enjoyed a stellar run at the box office, the film has been no stranger to controversies. From the multiple delays before release to the legal row of lead actor Allu Arjun following its big screen debut, the movie has been making headlines. A sequel to the 2021 film, Pushpa 2 was scheduled to release on Independence Day but was delayed due to a delay in production. It was reported that the lead actor and the director were feuding. A change in the music director also made headlines in pre-release.
Following the film's release Allu Arjun came under fire for attending the film's premiere at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. His attendance was followed by a huge crowd which went out of control and led to a stampede claiming the life of a 35-year-old woman and leaving her 8-year-old son seriously injured. As a result, the actor was arrested from his residence on December 13. He has been granted a 4-week interim bail by the Telangana government. The case is still under investigation and the actor continues to make news.
