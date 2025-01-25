Rajpal Yadav Mourns The Death Of Father Naurang Yadav, Says He Has Lost His ‘Jivan Ka Yodha’

Rajpal Yadav's father, Naurang Yadav, died on January 24 at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been receiving treatment. Just a day before his father’s passing, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor had returned to Delhi from Thailand. Later that day, he penned an emotional note, remembering his father.

Rajpal Yadav remembers his father Naurang Yadav

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajpal Yadav shared an emotional tribute to his late father. In a heartfelt post, Rajpal shared a photo with his father, expressing his gratitude and love for the invaluable lessons and blessings he received from him. In the caption, he wrote, “Saathiyon, aaj hamari energy, hamari shakti, hamare jivan ke yodha, hamare pujya pita ji aaj nahi hai hum logo ke beech mein, lekin unka ashirwad aur unse lee hui prerna sada hamare saath thi hai aur rahegi.” (Friends, today, our energy, our strength, our life’s warrior, our revered father is no longer among us. But his blessings and the inspiration we received from him will always remain with us).

The actor also expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers, saying, “I love you all. Aap sab ke aashirwad ke liye bahut, bahut dhanyawaad” (Thank you so much for all your blessings).

In the image, the Humgama actor is seen wrapping his arms around his father as they pose together for the camera.

Rajpal's father’s death comes shortly after the actor, along with a few other actors, received death threats via email from Pakistan.

Rajpal Yadav issues a statement addressing the threat from Pakistan

The comedian clarified that he had already informed both the cybercrime department and the police about the threats and had refrained from speaking further on the matter. “I have informed both the cybercrime department and the police, and after that, I haven’t spoken to anyone. In fact, it’s not my job to talk about this incident when I don’t know anything about it. I am an actor, and in acting, I try to entertain people of all ages, young and old, through my work. I don’t want to say anything more than this. Whatever needs to be said about this matter, the agencies are capable of providing the information. I have shared the details I was aware of,” Rajpal said in his audio statement.

(A file photo of Rajpal Yadav | Image: Instagram)