Ranbir Kapoor Calls It A ‘Dream’ To Play Lord Rama In Ramayana, Says It's A ‘Greatest Story Ever’

Ramayana is the next most anticipated film in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor will thrill fans with his all-new avatar in a mythological drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Recently, At the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, the Animal actor shared his excitement about the project, describing it as a "dream" to portray Lord Rama in this much-anticipated movie.

Ranbir Kapoor shares his first reaction to being part of the mythical film Ramayana

In a recent conversation at the stage of the Red Sea International Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his upcoming films. In response, He revealed, "The film I’m working on currently is Ramayana, which is the greatest story ever. My childhood friend Namit Malhotra, who is passionately dedicated to this film, has brought together the best creative minds and crew from around the world."

Ranbir Kapoor | Image: X

Ranbir went on to explain that the film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being made in two parts. He confirmed that he has completed filming the first part and will soon begin work on the second. He expressed feeling "humbled" to be part of such an iconic story.

"I’m so humbled to be essaying Lord Rama’s role. It’s a dream for the team, especially for me, and it’s a film which has everything," he said. He also shared that he is "very excited" about the film, which focuses on culture and conveys a powerful message about the victory of good over evil, as well as family and husband-wife relationships.

When Ravi Dubey confirms his role in the upcoming saga Ramayana

During a recent conversation with Connect Cine, Ravi Dubey also confirmed his role in the film and praised RK for his kindness, empathy, and grace. He highlighted that despite being a megastar, RK remains humble and never shows the effort behind his hard work on set.

Ravi Dubey | Image: X

The excitement surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming mythological epic has been building ever since the project was announced. The film will star Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Raavana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, among others.