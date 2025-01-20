Published 09:53 IST, January 20th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor Is Recovering Well, Likely To Be Kept Under Observation For 1 More Day
Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: The Bollywood is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital after sustaining six injuries from an attack at his residence.
Saif Ali Khan's Health Report Card: The actor, who was stabbed multiple times on January 16 by an intruder at his residence, underwent a 6-hour-long surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Post this, the doctors team revealed that he had sustained a few deep wounds owing to which he had to take complete rest. It was reported that the actor might get discharged either on January 20 or January 21. On Monday, Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani shared that he'll be kept under observation for one more day and would be discharged only after consulting his family.
When will Saif Ali Khan discharged?
This morning, Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani shared a health update and said Saif is "recovering well". He added that the actor is likely to be kept under observation for one more day and will take the call on the actor's discharge after meeting his family. "It is likely that Saif Ali Khan will be kept under observation for one more day. The doctors' team will take the call after meeting Saif Ali Khan’s family. On the health front Saif is recovering well, confirmed by Lilavati Hospital," says COO Dr Niraj Uttamani.
Saif Ali Khan's attacker reveals why he stabbed the actor
On Sunday during the wee hours, Mumbai Police and Crime Branch in a joint operation nabbed the accused from a construction site near the Thane area. After interrogation, the accused was taken to Bandra Holiday Court, where he was sent to 5-day police custody as he not only attacked the actor but also reportedly illegally entered India. He is said to be a Bangladeshi national and was in the country with a motive to rob houses. A source told Republic that during the interrogation, the accused said he had also done a recce of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's house and attacked Saif and Kareena Kapoor's residence only after doing a recce of his house. The accused told the police that he had also planned to hold Saif's youngest son Jeh hostage and demand money. He further mentioned that he had not planned to stab the actor and that he stabbed him out of fear. He got scared when the actor arrived. That's why after stabbing, he ran away without taking anything.
