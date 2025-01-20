Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor Is Recovering Well, Likely To Be Kept Under Observation For 1 More Day

Saif Ali Khan's Health Report Card: The actor, who was stabbed multiple times on January 16 by an intruder at his residence, underwent a 6-hour-long surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Post this, the doctors team revealed that he had sustained a few deep wounds owing to which he had to take complete rest. It was reported that the actor might get discharged either on January 20 or January 21. On Monday, Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani shared that he'll be kept under observation for one more day and would be discharged only after consulting his family.

When will Saif Ali Khan discharged?

This morning, Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani shared a health update and said Saif is "recovering well". He added that the actor is likely to be kept under observation for one more day and will take the call on the actor's discharge after meeting his family. "It is likely that Saif Ali Khan will be kept under observation for one more day. The doctors' team will take the call after meeting Saif Ali Khan’s family. On the health front Saif is recovering well, confirmed by Lilavati Hospital," says COO Dr Niraj Uttamani.

(A file photo of Saif Ali Khan | Image: Instagram)

