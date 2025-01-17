Search icon
Published 21:51 IST, January 17th 2025

Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Fake? Suspicious Netizens Call It 'Publicity Stunt', Question 'Film Promotion Strategy'

Some suspicious netizens claim that Saif Ali Khan's stabbing could be "fake" and an attempt on behalf of the actor and his PR team to promote his upcoming film.

Saif Ali Khan is admitted at the Lilavati Hospital after sustaining injuries in a knife attack | Image: X

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has got everyone concerned about the state of security and celebrity life in the financial and showbiz hub. While the actor recuperates at the Lilavati Hospital, from where he is expected to be discharged soon according to the doctors, several theories are afloat on social media about the nature of the attack, who could be behind it and more.

Some claim that the stabbing could be "fake" and an attempt on behalf of the actor and his PR team to promote his upcoming film. However, fans were quick to rubbish such speculation.  

Neha Kakkar and Poonam pandey ahve faked news about their personal lives in the past | Image: X

Post suggesting Saif stabbing could be fake goes viral

It's not uncommon for celebs to invent ways to promote their movies and projects. Last year, Poonam Pandey faked her death as part of a breast awareness campaign. Before her, singer Neha Kakkar shared a post on Instagram in which her 'baby bump' was visible. It was revealed later that it was a strategy to promote her song. Seen in this light, many suspected that Saif could have faked his stabbing.

"Saif's upcoming movie is Jewel Thief, which is a robbery movie. I hope this is not a marketing stunt, otherwise, it's a very low way of promotion," read a post on social media. Many trolled the X user for posting it and some pointed out the example of Poonam Pandey, emphasising “celebs can do anything”. "It most prolly seems like it. it’s all downhill since that poonam pandey thing happened (sic)," a social media user said, while another one wrote, "Real h bhai ye hua h sach me (sic)."

CM assures the culprit will be nabbed soon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the police have got several clues in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, and will arrest the culprit soon. "Police investigation is going on....they have got many clues and I feel the police will very soon zero in (on the culprit)," the chief minister said, replying to a question.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Bandra on January 16 | Image: X

The police have recorded statements of the staffers who were present at Saif's home on the night of the attack. According to Jeh's nanny, Eliyama Philip, who first encountered the armed attacker, he asked for ₹1 crore. 

Updated 21:51 IST, January 17th 2025

