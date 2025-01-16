Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor's Team Reveals Actor Sustained Injury On Arm, Says 'Rest Of The Family Is...'

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: The Bollywood actor was injured during a scuffle with an intruder at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch officials have arrived at the location to investigate the matter, as the actor is currently receiving medical treatment at Lilavati Hospital. Meantime, Kareena Kapoor's team has also issued the statement, revealing there was a burglary attempt at their residence on Wednesday late at night. The statement further mentioned that the Cocktail actor had suffered injuries on his arm.

Kareena Kapoor's team issues statement

Kareena Kapoor's team has issued a statement that reads, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine." Her team's headline came after Saif's team statement, which asked the fans to be patient. “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation,” read the statement.

What happened at 2 AM at Saif-Kareena's residence?

The attack took place at the Satguru Sharan building, where Saif resides with his family. According to police reports, the intruder initially had a confrontation with Khan's maid. As the actor intervened to defuse the situation, the intruder became aggressive, resulting in a scuffle. During the scuffle, the actor sustained injuries. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the attack. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam commented, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."