Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery Deepens As Lawyer Claims Accused’s Face Doesn’t Match To The Person in CCTV

Mumbai Police is busy investigating the case of Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed on January 16, by an intruder, who is now said to be a Bangladeshi resident. On Friday, the Bandra Magistrate extended the police custody of the accused stating that the court observed that there is substantial progress in the matter and that investigating other consequential aspects is necessary. The offence is serious and triable by the sessions court. They have extended the custody of the accused till January 29. On the other hand, the accused's lawyer has claimed that the face of Shehzad doesn't match the CCTV still. He has backed his claim with a forensic report of face analysis.