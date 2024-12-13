Shraddha Kapoor 'Bullies' Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul For Vada Pao Date Months After Unfollowing Him

Shraddha Kapoor, known for keeping her personal life private, recently gave fans a rare glimpse into it. On Thursday, the Stree 2 actress shared a photo on Instagram, enjoying Mumbai's iconic Vada Pav with her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody, who had taken her out for the treat. The viral photos seem to dismiss recent breakup rumours.

On December 12, 2024, Shraddha posted a photo of herself holding Mumbai’s iconic snack, Vada Pav. In the caption, she wrote, “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav," and tagged Rahul Mody. She added a nostalgic touch by pairing the post with Kishore Kumar’s classic song Yeh Vaada Raha.

The post drew attention, especially after reports suggested that Shraddha and Rahul had ended their relationship in August 2024. At the time, rumours claimed Shraddha had unfollowed Rahul and his friends on Instagram, though Rahul continued following her. Recently, fans noticed that Shraddha has followed him back, sparking intrigue.

A Reddit user jokingly commented, “Guess Spider-Man [Andrew Garfield] helped her untangle her relationship webs," alluding to her recent meeting with the Hollywood actor at the Red Sea Film Festival. Another chimed in, “They’re finally back."

The dating rumours began earlier in 2024 when Shraddha and Rahul were seen together at multiple events. Shraddha also attended a friend’s wedding with Rahul, which intensified the speculation. Rahul Mody, a screenwriter and assistant director, worked on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a film featuring Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor .

Recently, the Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor turned heads with her stunning red-carpet appearance at the Gala Screening for the MENA premiere of the film We Live in Time. The event saw a star-studded lineup, with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield in attendance, along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, and Jeremy Renner.

