Shweta Bachchan Ends Spat Rumours With Sister-In-Law Aishwarya Rai With Kind Gesture For Her Family?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are making it to the headlines every now and then. Their divorce rumours are refusing to die down. Gossip mills are abuzz with rumours suggesting that not all is well between the two, however, Abhishek Bachchan has denied all the claims. Amid all of this, several rumours about Aishwarya Rai's bond with Bachchan Parivaar members have also grabbed attention. A recent surprise post by Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law unlocks the heartfelt bond between two families.

Abhishek Bachchan’s sister sends flowers to Ashwariya Rai’s ‘Bhabhi’

Over the period, rumours suggest that Aishwarya has allegedly distanced herself from her in-laws. However, things have now taken a twisted turn when Guru actress’ sister-in-law Shrima Rai shared an IG story dedicated to Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. In the photo posted by Shrima, she thanked both Shweta and her husband for sending a surprise flower bouquet to her house. The photo quickly went viral, leaving many surprised to see such an interaction between the families.

Shrima Rai instagram story | Image: IG

For the unversed, Shweta Bachchan is Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law as she is the sister of Abhishek Bachchan. On the other side, Shrima is the wife of Ashwariya Rai’s brother Aditya Rai.

Netzien shocked by Rai and Bachchan family's unexpected bonding, amid rumours

Netizens are shocked by the unexpected bond between Shrima Rai and Shweta Bachchan. One user commented, "So either things are not at all as bad as everybody is making them out to be or everybody in both families get along with each other well enough except Ash who doesn't get along with anybody." Another fan added, "Nanad ki nanad se dosti…??? Hmm.. bombastic side eye."

Ashiwariya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan on one side and with Rai family on right side | Image: X

A different user took a jab, saying, "Expecting loads of downvotes. But, Shweta might be separated from her husband, still she seems to have a good relationship with her in-laws. Meanwhile, Aishwarya doesn't even seem to get along with her brother and bhabhi. She does get loads of beauty privilege."