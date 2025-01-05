Sky Force: Veer Pahariya Says He's 'Very Grateful' To Work With Rumoured Ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan In Film

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his first movie of 2025, Sky Force. The movie marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya and also stars Sara Ali Khan in a pivotal role. For the unversed, Veer and Sara are reportedly former flames. On Sunday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie during an event in Mumbai. During a press conference, Veer was asked if it was reassuring to work with the Simba actress, given they share a past. To this, the actor replied that he is "grateful" to have worked with Sara.

Veer Pahariya opens up about his relations with rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan

Before Veer could answer, producer Dinesh Vijan interrupted and jokingly asked the reported if the question was about "friendship" or "Stree's friendship" (referring to Rajkummar Rao's Vicky's romantic interest in Shraddha Kapoor in Stree). Veer added by talking about his experience working with Sara. He said She (Sara) was very sweet. She was very helpful. She has a lot of experience in the industry already. So she did help me a lot, and I'm very grateful. Thank you, Sara."

For the unversed, there is a rumour that Veer and Sara dated for a brief period before the actress forayed into Bollywood in 2018 with Kedarnath. The same was mentioned at Koffee With Karan in 2022 when Sara and Janhvi Kapoor graced the couch with their appearance together. The host said, "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before." However, neither Janhvi nor Sara replied to the question.

(A throwback photo of Sara and Ibrahim with Veer | Reddit)

The actor is now rumoured to be dating Manushi Chhillar.

What is the role of Veer Pahariya in Sky Force?