After Gaining Pan-India Fame From Pushpa 2 Song Kissik, Sreeleela Confirms Her Bollywood Debut
Sreeleela recently opened up about her future in Bollywood in a talk show. She was recently seen in the Pushpa 2 song Kissik.
Sreeleela is one of the popular actresses currently and has garnered attention for her acting skills and dancing moves. Her recent Pushpa 2 song Kissik’s video has gone viral ever since it was released in a grand launch event. Amid this, the Dhamka actress has spoken about her upcoming projects in a talk show.
Sreeleela’s upcoming plans in film industry
In the latest episode of The Rana Daggubati Show, Siddhartha Jonnalagadda aka Siddhu and Sreeleela graced the show. When Rana and Siddhu asked her about her Bollywood plans, she said official announcement is under wrap. “That is true. This will be my first time working in Bollywood. It’s new and different”.
Rana also asked about her presence in gatherings. He asked, “I see you and your mom at every wedding I go to, and I hear my cousins calling you their sister, What’s going on here?”. To this Sreeleela said, “We’re from Ongole, which is close to Karamchedu, your (Rana’s) hometown. We used to visit often for Sankranti,"
Sreeleela’s rise to stardom
Sreeleela began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child artist in 2017 with Chitraganda, a Telugu horror film. Her full fledged acting debut came in 2019, with the Kannada film Kiss. A month later, her second film, Bharaate, opposite Sriimurali, was released.
In 2021, while she featured in just one movie, in 2022, the number rose to three in Telugu and Kannada. She witnessed four releases in 2023, one big feature film being Bhagavanth Kesari opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna. In 2024, she replaced Pooja Hegde in Guntur Kaaram and starred as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu. Sreeleela will next be seen in Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara, Nithiin starrer Robinhood and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
