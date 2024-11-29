After Gaining Pan-India Fame From Pushpa 2 Song Kissik, Sreeleela Confirms Her Bollywood Debut

Sreeleela is one of the popular actresses currently and has garnered attention for her acting skills and dancing moves. Her recent Pushpa 2 song Kissik’s video has gone viral ever since it was released in a grand launch event. Amid this, the Dhamka actress has spoken about her upcoming projects in a talk show.

Sreeleela’s upcoming plans in film industry

In the latest episode of The Rana Daggubati Show, Siddhartha Jonnalagadda aka Siddhu and Sreeleela graced the show. When Rana and Siddhu asked her about her Bollywood plans, she said official announcement is under wrap. “That is true. This will be my first time working in Bollywood. It’s new and different”.

File photo of Sreeleela | Source: IMDb

Rana also asked about her presence in gatherings. He asked, “I see you and your mom at every wedding I go to, and I hear my cousins calling you their sister, What’s going on here?”. To this Sreeleela said, “We’re from Ongole, which is close to Karamchedu, your (Rana’s) hometown. We used to visit often for Sankranti,"

Sreeleela’s rise to stardom

Sreeleela began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child artist in 2017 with Chitraganda, a Telugu horror film. Her full fledged acting debut came in 2019, with the Kannada film Kiss. A month later, her second film, Bharaate, opposite Sriimurali, was released.

File photo of Sreeleela | Source: IMDb