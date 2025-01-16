Taimur-Jeh Ali Khan's Nanny The Woman In Cahoots With Saif Ali Khan Attacker? Conspiracy Theories Afloat About Insider Angle

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in an upscale Bandra society early Thursday morning. The shocking incident has raised questions over stars' security, the motive behind the attack and who was involved. Conspiracy theories and controversies are swirling over how a family insider could be in on it and granted access to the intruder inside the home late at night.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan an insider job?

The attack on Saif Ali Khan and attempted burglary at his residence has raised safety concerns. While an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused is ongoing, it is reported that the CCTV footage of the building has not been able to trace any person entering or exiting the building. This has raised two questions - Was the attacker hiding in plain sight and whether an insider have knowledge about the attack?

As per several media reports, the domestic help of the family allegedly granted entry to the intruder inside the celebrity couple's house, reported to be worth ₹103 crore, in the Satguru Sharan building. One of the staffers was also brought to the police station where she was questioned. It is being reported that the maid was also injured in the scuffle that followed as Saif confronted the attacker. The police have recorded the statement of the house help, but her identity is yet to be revealed.

Is the woman in question Taimur-Jeh's nanny Lalita Dsilva?

Conspiracy theories are afloat about Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan's nanny- Lalita Dsilva - being the suspect. The pediatric nurse has been a part of the Khan family ever since the children were born. She has helped the family in bringing up Taimur, born in 2016 and Jeh, born in 2021. She has previously worked as the caretaker of the Ambani family kids and Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's daughter Kiin Kaara. Dsilva has been long associated with the Khan family and is often spotted with the kids on vacations and city sightings.