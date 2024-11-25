The Sabarmati Report Box Office Day 10: Film Registers Jump On 2nd Weekend, Still Trails 12th Fail

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection: The Vikrant Massey hit the big screen on November 15 and began with a decent start. Following its release, owing to a positive word of mouth the film registered a growth in business. Consequently, the movie, based on a real-life incident of a train burning in 2002 in Godhra, Gujarat, was declared tax-free in 7 states. The slashed prices and positive word of mouth have driven the film's business further and it has fared better in the second weekend than opening weekend.

The Sabarmati Report performs better on the second weekend than opening weekend

The Sabarmati Report features Vikrant Massey in the lead role alongside Ridhi Dogra and Raashi Khanna. The film opened to a decent ₹ 1.25 Cr in India. The drama registered a positive trend in the collection on the positive days.

The Sabarmati Report poster | Image: X

In the first weekend of release, the movie, minted ₹6.35 crore. On the second Friday of release, The Sabarmati Report raked in ₹1.4 crore, followed by ₹2.6 crore on Saturday and ₹3.10 core on Sunday. On the second weekend of release, the movie collected ₹7.1 crore, as per Sacnilk. The Vikrant Massey starrer has amassed a total of ₹18.60 crore.

The Sabarmati Report becomes the third-highest Vikrant Massey grossers, yet to surpass 12th Fail

The Sabarmati Report has quickly cemented its space in becoming one of the most talked about movies of the year. While the film has been amassing a decent collection at the box office, it is yet to surpass the collection of 12th Fail. Featuring Vikrant Massey, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial was also based on a real-life incident and earned massive praise for the actor. The movie raked in a total of ₹ 56.24 Cr at the domestic collection.



A poster of The Sabarmati Report | Image: Instagram