Vikrant Massey Joining Politics? Huge ‘Right’ Hint Dropped At Republic Sangam

Vikrant Massey spoke candidly at Republic Media's Sangam Summit and hinted at joining politics in the future. The 12th Fail star, who surprised his fans by announcing a short break from films earlier on December 2, was asked about which political party he would like to be a part of. The actor promptly replied, "The question you have asked is a big one. You will have an answer to this in the coming years," hinting at his political debut in the future. Talking further, he shared, “I'm with the right side."

Vikrant Massey speaks about his dream biopic

Vikrant shared that he would like to do a biopic on Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami . "He has had the guts to stand out tall all these years. The things he has gone through over the years have been inspirational for the people. The way he has stood out, the way he has stood for the truth, and the way he has represented the larger audience is inspiring.”

Vikrant's sleepless night

Vikrant, who was last seen in The Sabarmati Report, also spoke about the night before he met PM Narendra Modi . The Indian PM, along with other cabinet members, watched the movie based on the Godhra train burning incident in early December. Talking about how he spent the night before all nervous, the 12th Fail star shared, "Mujhe neend nahi aa rahi thi kyunki desh ke PM Modi and iss desh kai sabse bade superstar meri film dekhne wale hai and that's why I was nervous." He added that at that moment, he realised that he had to get better at what he was doing.