Vivek Oberoi Takes Parents On A Ride In His New Swanky Rolls Royce Worth ₹12.25 Crore | Watch

Vivek Oberoi began his acting career in Bollywood industry in the year 2022 with the film Company and since then, he has impressed the audience with his acting skills. Interestingly, Vivek Oberoi is a big car lover and his often seen posing with different luxurious cars. Recently, he bought a Rolls Royce and the video is now going viral on social media.

Vivek Oberoi purchases Rolls Royce

Vivek Oberoi took to Instagram to share good news with his fans. He share a video in which he can be seen welcoming another car- Rolls Royce with his family outside they residence. Along the video, he wrote in the caption, “Success comes different shapes and sizes, today it’s looking like this. Extremely grateful and blessed to be celebrating special moments in life with the family”.

File photo of Vivek Oberoi | Source: IMDb

Fans flooded the comment section to congratulate the actor. One user wrote, “You deserve it alllll & much much more you kind soul…”. Another user wrote, “Happy to see you succeeding in all ventures...but we still miss SAATHIYA boy in movies”. “Bhaiya, God bless you with more success and happiness”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi latest car addition is Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge which is worth a whopping ₹12.25 crore. Apart from this car, he has often seen with Lamborghini Aventador and a blue coloured Fisker.

Vivek Oberoi’s rise to stardom

Vivek Anand Oberoi was born on September 3, 1976 in Hyderabad, Telangana, to a Punjabi father, Suresh Oberoi, an actor. He began his acting career in 2002, but made his mark in Bollywood with a solid performance in Saathiya.

File photo of Vivek Oberoi | Source: Instagram