Vrajesh Hirjee Says 'Didn’t Get Paid Half My Money' For Vashu Bhagnani's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein didn't perform well at the box office upon its release. However, over the years, the movie became a cult classic, gaining a massive following across languages. Vrajesh Hirjee, who played the friend of Madhavan's character, in a recent interview, revealed that he was paid half the amount the makers promised him for the movie. The movie was bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

In an interview with Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel, Vrajesh said, "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein didn’t become the cult that it is today. It was a hurried release clashing with Asoka. I thought it would propel me to something, but nothing happened. I had hopes.” When Cyrus asked did he got paid for his work in the movie. To this, he replied, "No. I didn’t get paid half my money on Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. That’s a sore point.”

However, he didn't lose hope in humanity and was paid extra for one of his next movies. He compared Vashu Bhagnani to Rakesh Roshan and said that when Hrithik Roshan's debut movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai became successful, senior Roshan paid him more than promised. "I got paid for Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. In fact, after the film was released and it became a hit, I was paid more money than I was supposed to get. So, there are some people who are honest and decent,” he concluded.

(A still from the movie | Image: X)

Vrajesh Hirjee's interview came when Vashu Bhagnani was embroiled in controversies related to non-payment of dues for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

What do we know about Vashu Bhagnani vs Ali Abbas Zafar's case?

BMCM was made on a huge budget of over ₹350 crore, but it managed to earn only ₹60 crore at the box office. Soon after the movie was declared a flop, Ali Abbas Zafar filed a case against Pooja Entertainment accusing the production house of withholding ₹7.5 crore payment. However, later Bhagnani, in his complaint, claimed Zafar and his associates defrauded him by submitting forged and fabricated documents showing increased incurred expenses. The complaint further alleged the trio siphoned off most of the amount by manipulating accounts.

(A file photo of Vashu Bhagnani | Image: X)