When Mental Health Advocate Deepika Padukone Spoke About Her Vision For India Being The 'Happiest Country In The World'

Deepika Padukone Birthday: The Bollywood superstar has turned 39 on January 5. Apart from being a leading lady in the Indian film industry and also stepping out in Hollywood, Deepika has been at the forefront of mental health advocacy, after revealing her battle with depression.

Deepika also founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in 2015 to reach out to people struggling with mental health issues.

File photo of Deepika Padukone | Image: X

Waking up every morning had become a struggle: When Deepika opened up about her depression episode

"On February 15, 2014, I vividly remember waking up with a hollow feeling in my stomach. I felt empty and directionless. I had become irritable and would cry endlessly. For someone who loves to multitask, making decisions suddenly felt like a burden. Waking up every morning had become a struggle. I was exhausted and often thought of giving up. My mother who recognized that something was amiss, insisted I seek professional help, and I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression," the actress shared.

Deepika founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in 2015 | Image: X

She added, “My love-hate relationship with the illness has taught me so much. To be patient for one, that you are not alone, but most importantly, that there is hope.”

Deepika wants India to be the 'Happiest Country In The World'