Published 15:02 IST, January 4th 2025
When Priyanka Chopra Reacted Aggressively To 'Cheap Talk' Around Shahid Kapoor Meeting IT Officials At Her Home In Shorts
Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor starred together in Kaminey (2009) & Teri Meri Kahaani (2012). Rumours about their alleged romance were the talk of the town.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actresses in Bollywood. The former Miss World made her Hindi cinema debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy and went on to feature in critically and commercially successful films like Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Bluffmaster, Don, barfi and many more. Currently, Priyanka is working on multiple projects in Hollywood and is also expected to make her comeback in Indian cinema.
Off the camera, Priyanka has often been in the limelight for her alleged relationships with her co-stars. One of the most notable ones was her rumoured relationship with Shahid Kapoor.
A look back at Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor's rumored romance
Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor starred together in Kaminey (2009) and Teri Meri Kahaani (2012). Rumours about their alleged romance were the talk of the town, but neither of the two officially confirmed their relationship. However, a particular incident went viral when they were dating.
In January 2011, an IT raid was reportedly conducted at Priyanka Chopra's home in Mumbai. As the officials knocked on her doors, Shahid greeted them in shorts. The revelations shocked everyone, especially since the two never confirmed being in a relationship despite speculations.
Priyanka takes offense to 'cheap question' on Shahid's presence at her home
Later, during an interview, Priyanka had a dignified response to the question about Shahid's presence at her home during the alleged IT raid. "I think the concerned newspaper also tagged along with the raids. Even though we are now laughing, this is very cheap talk. The women sitting here will know what I am feeling," she said on being asked about it. "People forget that I am a woman and also a daughter and sister. Anyone I could call would take 20-25 minutes. So I called Shahid. I have never denied this," she added.
Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas with a kid, named Malti Marie. Shahid Kapoor went on to tie the know with Mira Rajput in 2015. They share two kids- Misha and Zain.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:02 IST, January 4th 2025