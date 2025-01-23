When Usha Uthup 'Broke Protocol' at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Singer Shares Hilarious Anecdote At Republic Women's Summit

Legendary playback singer and performer Usha Uthup enthralled the audiences with her wit and charm at the second edition of the Republic Women's Summit. During the freewheeling chat, which she followed up with a mesmerising singalong performance, Uthup recalled her rise from performing in clubs in Kolkata and Mumbai in the late 60s to becoming one of the most cherished singers in Bollywood, all thanks to her inimitable voice and the love for retro.

Uthup also recalled her meeting with Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India. She shared how she took the proposal for the upliftment of the cobblers in India to him as she gets her personalised sneakers made by them. The Ramba Ho also hilariously revealed how she “broke protocol” at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during her meeting with President Kovind.

Usha Uthup met former President of India Ram Nath Kovind regarding a project |Image: Usha Uthup/Instagram

When Usha Uthup said 'bye dada' to the President of India

Usha Uthup met former President Ram Nath Kovind a few years back during his term and presented the proposal of a project for the upliftment of cobblers in India. Uthup wears Kanjivaram Sneakers, which, she shared, are made by sewing Kanjivaram silk borders to the shoes. The singer's footwear is stitched by cobblers in Kolkata and this gave her the idea of doing something for them.

Usha Uthup's career in plyback singing began in 1969 | Image: Usha Uthup/Instagram

"I went to the president of India and took the whole project to him. I suggested that we should be able to do something for the cobblers. There wasn't enough being done for them and I thought it would be a great idea. A man from the office came up to me and narrated all the protocols. He told me, 'If you have a project to give him do that and wait for him to leave. If you see he is a bit fidgety, take it that the conversation is over.' I was very thrilled. Being a patriot, doing anything for the country and the government thrills me. I was so excited. I did everything as they said. I really behaved myself. As I walked out the door, I could not help it. He was still looking at me and I turned around and said, 'Bye dada'. I was so excited I had to do that," Uthup recalled about her meeting with the former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

