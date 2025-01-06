Who Is Simar Bhatia? Meet Akshay Kumar's Niece Set To Romance Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda In Ikkis

Akshay Kumar is all set to welcome the second generation of Bhatia into the film industry but it's not his son Aarav. On Monday, Akshay took to his social media handle and shared a clipping of a newspaper cheering for his niece Simar Bhatia. She will be making her acting debut alongside Agastya Nanda in Ikkis.

Who is Simar Bhatia?

She is the daughter of Alka Bhatia, sister of Akshay. According to reports, Alka married Vaibhav Kapoor in 1997 and welcomed their firstborn Simar. However, the duo later divorced. Not much is known about the upcoming actress as her Instagram profile has very less posts mostly of her or the ancient buildings.

She will be making her debut with Sriram Raghavan's upcoming directorial Ikkis. In the movie, she will play the love interest of Agastya. The movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

(Ikkis Team | Image: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar sends best wishes to his niece Simar Bhatia

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a clip of a newspaper that features all the fresh faces launching in 2025. In the caption, he penned an emotional note, expressing his excitement and happiness. "I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that’s the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai’. Bless you my baby @simarbhatia18 , the sky is yours."