Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Misses Re-Release Box Office Record By A Whisker, But Mints More Than Twice Of Baby John

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer cult romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released in cinema halls on January 3. The movie, which initially hit the big screens in 2013, returned to cinema halls with a limited release. With advance booking soaring, it was expected to perform well on its opening day and it did. However, it failed to beat the re-release collections of the horror film Tumbbad.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released on Jan 3 | Image: IMDb

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani off to a good start at box office

According to Sacnilk, YJHD minted ₹1.20 crore on day 1 of its re-release. While a solid figure, it failed to make the record for the biggest opening for a re-released Bollywood film, which belongs to Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad, which collected ₹1.65 crore last year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Image: IMDb

YJHD sold more than 65,000 tickets on its opening day. This is one of the biggest openings for a re-released Bollywood title and with good pre-sales, the movie is set to have a very good first weekend. In its original run, YJHD minted ₹188.50 crore nett. Now, it has a chance to enter the ₹200 crore club. The movie also had a limited re-release last year where it minted around ₹75 lakh.

Baby John is no match for YJHD