Bryan Adams Concert Goer Slams Zomato's Deepinder Goyal After Peeing In His Pants: 3 Loos For 1000
Sheldon Aranjo penned an open letter to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and the head of EVA Global Events, which organised the multi-city Bryan Adams tour in India.
Bryan Adams kicked off the India leg of his So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024 in Kolkata on December 12. The tour took him to Mumbai on December 13. While the concertgoers enjoyed the rockstar's performance on songs like Summer of '69, Please Forgive Me and Everything I Do (I Do It For You) among many more, one concertgoer's experience due to the arrangements made at NESCO, Goregaon, Mumbai turned out to be a bad one.
Concertgoer urinates in his pants at Bryan Adams concert
Sheldon Aranjo penned an open letter to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and the head of EVA Global Events, which organised the multi-city Bryan Adams tour in India. Aranjo shared that he is a diabetic patient and had to urinate in his pants as arrangements at the venue were not up to the mark. He shared that there were three bathrooms for 1000 people which made things difficult for people like him to relieve themselves.
The post, which was accompanied by a graphic image of the incident, has gone viral on the internet.
Sheldon Aranjo slams concert organisers in a long post
Aranjo's post read, “I PAID to PEE (in my pants) at the Bryan Adams concert. Shocked? you should be. please read on. While the flow of traffic into the concert was fine, the chilled Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre ensured that my bladder flow was just as good. So i made a bee line to the loo. Only to see a serpentine queue! i knew i would NEVER be able to hold that long. So i was advised to go to the other end of the pavilion (sic)."
It continued, "I (literally) had to hold on to dear life (and assets) till i crossed over to the other side. Only to find out that i cannot get into the loo meant for the "other category". i had a Gold ticket. So I made a dash for the nearest tree (which meant dodging a few well-meaning security guards as well). Finally, i managed to empty and "release" the pressure (but not before soiling my pants!) - pls see pic as proof. I am NOT ashamed to say that I am a diabetic with continence issues. You guys should be ashamed for providing Rs 3 loos / 1,000 people."
