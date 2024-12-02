12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Leads A Simple Life, Owns Bungalow In Mumbai, Net Worth Is...

Vikrant Massey Net Worth: The Sabarmati Report actor shocked everyone by announcing that he is taking a temporary break from films. The 12th Fail fame shared the news through his social media account in the wee hours of December 2. Since the actor did not specify the reason behind his move or his plan B or C ahead, it led to speculations running wild online. Some fans of the actor are even worried about his future earring as well as he lives a simple lifestyle.

Vikrant Massey’s net worth

Vikrant Massey has established himself from the ground as a total outsider. Over the years, the source of income has been his acting career, several brand endorsements and other ventures. According to reports, he demanded around ₹1.5 crore for his performance. His net worth is estimated to be between ₹20 and ₹26 crore.

Vikrant Massey with wife Sheetal Thakur | Image: X

Vikrant lives in a beautiful sea-facing apartment on Madh Island, with breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. He and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, have decorated their home in a Boho style, with earthy tones on the walls. The interior features modern, cosy furniture, bookshelves, and artwork collected during their travels. The couple bought the property in 2020. Vikrant also owns several cars, including a Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo S90, Maruti Swift Dzire, and a Ducati Monster motorbike.

With the actor recently announcing a break at the height of his career, his fans are curious and concerned about his future plans.

What did Vikrant Massey write in his retirement note?

Vikrant Massey, who is basking in the success of his latest film The Sabarmati Report, has decided to call it quits in acting aged 37 and shared that he realised “it's time to recalibrate and go back home.” On Monday morning, Vikrant, who will be seen in Zero Se Restart took everyone in shock after announcing that he planned to step back from acting after 2025. He penned a note on Instagram, which read: “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”