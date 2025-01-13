Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:54 IST, January 13th 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari-Sidharth Meet 'True Hero' World Chess Champion D Gukesh, Photo Goes Viral

Aditi Rao Hydari calls world chess champion D Gukesh a true hero in a heartfelt Instagram post. Aditi was even accompanied by husband Siddharth.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth meet D Gukesh | Image: Instagram

Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth had a small meet and greet with world chess champion D Gukesh. Aditi then later took to social media to praise the youngest world champion. 

Aditi Rao Hydari’s heartfelt note for D Gukesh

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared a post in which she, Siddhartha and Gukesh were together. The caption read, “The reigning world chess champion @gukesh.official. A winner who inspires, but not only because he won! A true hero! Ruling with his mind, his grace and heart….We had the opportunity to meet many chess champions today...incredible minds, determined and spirited. And one of them was all of 8! Their mentor #vishwanathananand and their parents who recognise the brilliance of these champions and sacrifice so much to work so hard along with them! Respect”.

Fans took to comment section to applaud her for her post. One user wrote, “How sweet of you guys to appreciate him in your social media platform. Yes, appreciating the young generation bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a strong focus on making them a valuable asset to society, and recognizing their contributions fosters positive relationships between generations and encourages their continued growth and engagement”

What’s next for Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth?

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series Heeramandi. The show gained appreciation and love for the plot line and acting skills of the cast. She has Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi and Lioness in the pipeline.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth glowing in their wedding pictures - IMDb
File photo of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth | Source: IMDb

Siddharth was recently seen in Tamil romantic-comedy drama Miss You, which received positive reviews from the critics as well as audience. The film released on December 13, 2024. He has Test and Indian 3 in the pipeline.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:54 IST, January 13th 2025

Recommended

Tata Punch Price Hiked by up to Rs 17,000: Here’s What It Costs Now
Automobile
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE
India News
6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
World News
Jisoo Is Back!: Fans Rejoice As K-Pop Idol Hints At Comeback
Entertainment News
Telugu Director Apologises After Making Sexist Remarks On Actress Anshu
Entertainment News
'No Helmet, No Fuel' From Jan 26: Lucknow DM Issues Order For Riders
India News
Ram-Kiara's Game Changer Concludes First Weekend With Dismal Collection
Entertainment News
Have 4 Kids, Get ₹1 Lakh Reward: MP Brahmin Board Chief to Couples
India News
Aadar-Alekha Tie The Knot In Goa, Ranbir-Alia, Saifeena Give It A Miss
Entertainment News
Zuckerberg Fakery Gets Solid Shutdown In Public Call Out From Vaishnaw
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: