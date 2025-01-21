After Vishal Dadlani's Veiled Dig, Uorfi Reacts To Jasleen Royal's Performance At Coldplay Concert: It's A Big Deal That...

Jasleen Royal bought a special touch to Coldplay’s concert at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The singer made history by opening the show with her soulful performance of her song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. However, some praised her, while some felt she was a mismatch for the opening act of the concert. Amid trolling, Uorfi Javed has come out in support of Jasleen.

Uorfi Javed supports Jasleen: I really believe in uplifting

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I really believe in uplifting and supporting our own talent, I want to say that it's a BIG DEAL that Jasleen got to share the stage with a band like Coldplay... The fact that Jasleen Royal was given this opportunity itself (without any backing) proves her hard work and talent."

Urfi Javed's story | Source: Instagram

Uorfi further wrote, “She is such a gifted artist, we have all loved her work all these years. Let’s encourage and applaud our artists…I’ve got your back girl”. Despite Urfi’s support, netizens still had mixed reaction to Jasleen’s opening act. Some took to Reddit to express their views. One user wrote, “Well its good that she is standing up for "our artists" but the performance was genuinely bad!”. Another user wrote, “She is a very talented singer, but her voice is more suited for recording studios. Performing on a stage this massive is not everyone’s cup of tea. And that’s okay, I guess. Not everyone is a performer, but calling her a bad singer isn’t it.” “I was at the concert and she was not that great.. I had no idea even shreya ghoshal was there.. That is kinda sad.. Jasleen is a great singer.. Maybe not a performer”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Jasleen Royal | Source: Instagram

When Vishal Dadlani took a dig at Jasleen Royal

Earlier, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram stories and slammed Jasleen Royal for her performance. Vishal later deleted the post, but soon went viral on Reddit. He wrote, “I’m really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren’t geared towards really promoting the best we have.”

Vishal Dadlani's story | Source: Instagram