‘Ahmedabad Aaiye’: Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Visit Mitti Cafe Managed By Differently-Abled Staff, Extend Wedding Invitation

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7. The younger son of Indian billionaire businessman Gautam Adani will get hitched in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport today where they interacted with the staff members working at Mitti cafe outlet. In the viral video, the couple can be seen inviting the owner and the staff members to their wedding.

On January 29, Jeet Adani and Diva Shah jetted off from Mumbai. At the airport, the couple chatted up with Mitti Cafe founder Alina Alam and her team. For the unversed, the cafe employs physically, mentally and psychiatrically differently-abled adults as employees. The staff members especially include people from economically deprived backgrounds.

In the video doing rounds on social media, Jeet Adani could be heard telling the team, “Ahmedabad aaiye (Come to Ahmedabad)." He added, “Aap humko khilate hain, abhi hum aapko khilate hain (You feed us, now it’s our turn to feed you),” he added. The Mitti cafe staff members facilitated the couple with a bouquet and other gifts.

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah to have a simple, traditional wedding

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced that his youngest son, Jeet Adani's wedding on February 7 will remain traditional and simple. The business tycoon also scorched soaring speculation and buzzing social media rumours that his son Jeet’s marriage is going to be an extravagant spectacle. Responding to a media question at Prayagraj if the wedding were going to be a “ Maha Kumbh of celebrities,” the billionaire said, “Definitely not!”

Gautam Adani with his family at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj | Image: ANI