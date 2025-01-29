Published 18:37 IST, January 29th 2025
‘Ahmedabad Aaiye’: Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Visit Mitti Cafe Managed By Differently-Abled Staff, Extend Wedding Invitation
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah: The younger son of Gautam Adani visited the Mitti cafe outlet at Mumbai airport with his fiance and extended a wedding invitation.
Jeet Adani and Diva Shah are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7. The younger son of Indian billionaire businessman Gautam Adani will get hitched in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport today where they interacted with the staff members working at Mitti cafe outlet. In the viral video, the couple can be seen inviting the owner and the staff members to their wedding.
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah invited Mitti cafe staff members to their wedding in Ahmedabad
On January 29, Jeet Adani and Diva Shah jetted off from Mumbai. At the airport, the couple chatted up with Mitti Cafe founder Alina Alam and her team. For the unversed, the cafe employs physically, mentally and psychiatrically differently-abled adults as employees. The staff members especially include people from economically deprived backgrounds.
In the video doing rounds on social media, Jeet Adani could be heard telling the team, “Ahmedabad aaiye (Come to Ahmedabad)." He added, “Aap humko khilate hain, abhi hum aapko khilate hain (You feed us, now it’s our turn to feed you),” he added. The Mitti cafe staff members facilitated the couple with a bouquet and other gifts.
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah to have a simple, traditional wedding
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced that his youngest son, Jeet Adani's wedding on February 7 will remain traditional and simple. The business tycoon also scorched soaring speculation and buzzing social media rumours that his son Jeet’s marriage is going to be an extravagant spectacle. Responding to a media question at Prayagraj if the wedding were going to be a “ Maha Kumbh of celebrities,” the billionaire said, “Definitely not!”
In recent days, social media has been awash in reports that global stars and celebrities would be attending Jeet Adani’s wedding with Diva Shah, daughter of Surat diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. The guest names included Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Daniel Craig, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, the Kardashian sisters, Rafael Nadal, Diljit Dosanjh, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, and even King Charles and the Pope. Some social media users also said that the India-England ODI at the Motera stadium had been moved to accommodate the wedding, which was expected to feature 1,000 supercars, hundreds of private jets, and chefs from 58 countries at a cost of over ₹10,000 crore. However, the business tycoon rubbished all rumours while at Prayagraj with his family to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.
