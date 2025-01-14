Search icon
Published 09:56 IST, January 14th 2025

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Ditch Mandatory Life Jackets At Gateway Of India After Fatal Mumbai Boat Accident That Killed 13

Videos of Anushka and Virat boarding the ferry circulated on social media for some days. However, a user on X pointed out they were not wearing life jackets.

Virushka's Viral Video | Image: X

Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on Sunday before boarding a speedboat to Alibaug. They travelled without their children, Vamika and Akaay. Videos of the couple boarding the ferry quickly circulated on social media. However, a user on X pointed out that they were not wearing life jackets.

The user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, "No life jackets? People seem to have forgotten the recent accident at Gateway of India where 13 lives were lost!" In December 2024, authorities mandated life jackets for all passengers using boat services from the Gateway of India. This regulation followed a ferry-Navy craft collision off the Mumbai coast, which resulted in 13 fatalities.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, with their children, Vamika and Akaay. A video from the ashram went viral, showing the Guru becoming emotional at their display of devotion and faith.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:56 IST, January 14th 2025

