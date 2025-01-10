Rahman's Guarded Personality The Reason Behind His Divorce From Saira Banu? Sonu Nigam Says 'Haven’t Seen Him Opening Up...'

In November last year, AR Rahman and Saira Banu surprised everyone by announcing their separation. Months later, Sonu Nigam, known for collaborating with Rahman on iconic songs like Satrangi Re (Dil Se) and Aayo Re Sakhi (Water), shared insights into Rahman’s personality and nature.

Sonu Nigam called AR Rahman a ‘non-friendly and detached person’ months after the Jai Ho singer's divorce

In an interview with O2 India, Sonu Nigam described AR Rahman as a reserved and highly professional individual. Recalling their first collaboration on Daud, Sonu spoke about Rahman’s personality and strong work ethic. He remarked, "He doesn’t have relationships. He is not the kind of person who has relationships."

Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman | Image: X

Sonu elaborated further, saying, "He doesn’t open up to anyone. At least, I have never seen that. Perhaps, he opens up in front of his older friends, who have known him as Dileep. But I haven’t seen him opening up or having any relationship with anybody. He is not a friendly person. He is just into his work."

Sonu Nigam says AR Rahman is detached from all

Sonu Nigam also shared an incident from their USA tour while discussing AR Rahman's dedication to his work. "He doesn’t know how to gossip, and that is not his drawback. This is how he is. He doesn’t want to know anything about me or anybody else, and he doesn’t want anybody else to know about him also. He is a unique personality," the singer said.

Sonu continued, "He focuses on his work and his prayer. He treats everyone kindly, never hurting anyone’s feelings or speaking ill of others. He is detached from all of this. While he may be close to his family, I haven’t seen him being very friendly with others. He keeps his distance, and that’s how it should be."