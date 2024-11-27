Search icon
Published 18:08 IST, November 27th 2024

AR Rahman Stays Mum On Separation With Saira Banu In First Public Appearance At IFFI Post Split

AR Rahman made his first public appearance after announcing his separation from his wife Saira Banu on November 19. The composer attended the IFFI in Goa.

A file photo of AR Rahman | Image: Instagram

AR Rahman parted ways with his wife Saira Banu after being married for 29 years. The estranged couple's lawyer confirmed the news of their separation on November 19. Days after the announcement, the composer attended the IFFI 2024 in Goa .

AR Rahman makes first public appearance at IFFI, skips mention of separation

On November 26, AR Rahman appeared at the IFFI 2024 in Goa. Speaking about his future projects, the composer spoke about his musical documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing. Calling in an ‘inspirational tale’, the composer told ANI, “Headhunting to Beatboxing (musical documentary on the evolution of music in Nagaland ) is a very inspirational tale and I went and saw what was happening...The evolution was so inspirational that I felt it was a tale that could inspire. Many people don't even know that this is the new Nagaland.”

In his first public appearance, the composer seemed to be in a hurry. Before the reporters could ask more questions, the composer exited the premises. He did not address the separation.

AR Rahman announces separation from wife Saira Banu 

After AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. The Oscar award-winning composer penned a heartfelt note, where he called it a 'shattering' decision and that they had hoped to reach the “grand thirty.” Talking about how their relationship saw an 'unseen end', Rahman took to X, formerly called Twitter and wrote: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.”

“To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup”. It was on November 19, when the news about A. R. Rahman and Saira Banu parting ways started doing the rounds after the latter issued a statement over divorce. It was reported that Saira cited emotional strain as the cause behind the divorce. The strain has led to an insurmountable gap between the couple. Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah has released an official statement with regards to the couple's decision to separate.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:35 IST, November 27th 2024

Goa Nagaland

